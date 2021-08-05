STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Think big, Telangana Chief Minister tells Dalit Bandhu recipient

When a person said that he would start a chicken centre, the CM said that just Rs 50,000 was enough for a chicken centre and advised him to think big and start a big business.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacted for almost four hours with villagers of Vasalamarri, his adopted village where he announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme on Wednesday. Rao spent almost four hours in the village talking to the local residents, most of whom are SCs. He asked the people what they would do with the Dalit Bandhu amounts.

When a person said that he would start a chicken centre, the CM said that just Rs 50,000 was enough for a chicken centre and advised him to think big and start a big business. The implementation of scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment was a mere formality now, he added. Under the scheme, each SC family will get Rs 10 lakh without a bank linkage. Out of this amount, Rs 10,000 would deducted and another Rs 10,000 would be added by the State government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visits his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday

The amount Rs 20,000 from each family would be deposited in the bank. This corpus fund would be used in case any SC family faced any calamity in the area. According to Rao, there are around 15 lakh to 17 lakh SC families in the State and the scheme will be implemented for round 10 lakh to 12 lakh families. The State government would spend a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore on it in the coming years.

The CM said that SCs in Vasalamarri would be given arable lands. “Even if you got Rs 10 lakh under Dalit Bandhu, other benefits like Rythu Bandhu, ration card and free power will be continued,” he assured the villagers. Encouraging the SCs to grow financially by starting their own business, he said that the World Bank team should visit Vasalamarri in the future to study the success story of SCs in the country. Yadadri-Bhongir Collector Pamela Satpathy, as well as several TRS leaders, were present on the occasion.

Scheme to benefit 10-12 lakh families in State

According to the Chief Minister, there are around 15 lakh to 17 lakh SC families in the State and the scheme will be implemented for round 10 lakh to 12 lakh families. The State government will spend a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore on it in the coming years. Many families will also get arable lands in the village

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit Bandhu scheme Huzurabad bypoll byelection Rythu Bandhu
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp