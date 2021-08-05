Think big, Telangana Chief Minister tells Dalit Bandhu recipient

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacted for almost four hours with villagers of Vasalamarri, his adopted village where he announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme on Wednesday. Rao spent almost four hours in the village talking to the local residents, most of whom are SCs. He asked the people what they would do with the Dalit Bandhu amounts.

When a person said that he would start a chicken centre, the CM said that just Rs 50,000 was enough for a chicken centre and advised him to think big and start a big business. The implementation of scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment was a mere formality now, he added. Under the scheme, each SC family will get Rs 10 lakh without a bank linkage. Out of this amount, Rs 10,000 would deducted and another Rs 10,000 would be added by the State government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visits his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday

The amount Rs 20,000 from each family would be deposited in the bank. This corpus fund would be used in case any SC family faced any calamity in the area. According to Rao, there are around 15 lakh to 17 lakh SC families in the State and the scheme will be implemented for round 10 lakh to 12 lakh families. The State government would spend a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore on it in the coming years.

The CM said that SCs in Vasalamarri would be given arable lands. “Even if you got Rs 10 lakh under Dalit Bandhu, other benefits like Rythu Bandhu, ration card and free power will be continued,” he assured the villagers. Encouraging the SCs to grow financially by starting their own business, he said that the World Bank team should visit Vasalamarri in the future to study the success story of SCs in the country. Yadadri-Bhongir Collector Pamela Satpathy, as well as several TRS leaders, were present on the occasion.

Scheme to benefit 10-12 lakh families in State

According to the Chief Minister, there are around 15 lakh to 17 lakh SC families in the State and the scheme will be implemented for round 10 lakh to 12 lakh families. The State government will spend a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore on it in the coming years. Many families will also get arable lands in the village