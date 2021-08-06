ASHA workers demand hike in salaries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ASHA workers are demanding that the government increase their fixed salary from Rs 7,000 a month to Rs 10,000 in light of the additional work being done by them.

ASHA workers’ unions have submitted representations to various DMHOs and senior health officials, urging their case to be taken into consideration. “We have been paid extremely low salaries even though the burden of work has increased substantially. Our demand is to increase our salaries as per the Pay Commission and the decision has to be taken during the upcoming Assembly session,” said G Kavitha, State secretary, Asha Workers Union.