Deter talaq, encourage marital counselling, Telangana Waqf Board urges qazis 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Waqf Board on Thursday urged qazis not to endorse ‘talaq’ or ‘qula’ and try their best to engage the parting couples in counselling. The Board opined that this would not only provide the couples ample time to ponder over the decision, but also make them Shariah-compliant, where counselling is advised.

During a review meeting on marriages, Waqf Board chairman Md Saleem asked qazis to discourage couples from getting separated over petty issues. “Qazis should at least hold three monthly sittings before endorsing the decision of any of the parties through talaq or qula,” he said.