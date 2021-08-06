STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eatala Rajender hiding Modi's flags in Huzurabad, says Telangana Minister Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao wanted people to keep in mind the fate that had befallen the BJP in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and said a repeat of the same would be seen in Huzurabad too.

TRS leader Harish Rao said under Modi, the economy had gone off-kilter and it compared poorly even with Bangladesh.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Eatala Rajender was going to voters as himself, after hiding the portraits of Modi and BJP flags behind him, remarked Finance Minister Harish Rao while addressing party workers at Siddipet on Thursday. He alleged that former Minister Rajender was not projecting the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, as he was afraid that the recent hike in petrol and LPG prices would make the people shun him. “The price of petrol is more than Rs 100 per litre and people know that if they vote for the BJP, it would only mean that there would be a further hike,” he said.

He further said that under Modi, the economy had gone off-kilter and it compared poorly even with Bangladesh. He wanted people to keep in mind the fate that had befallen the BJP in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and said a repeat of the same would be seen in Huzurabad too. “If the BJP wins, only Eatala would benefit. If the TRS wins, people would benefit,” he said.

