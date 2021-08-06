STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modern agri techniques will help get good yield: Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao observed paddy cultivation in two constituencies, the new 'Kari Vetha' farming system, in the Kothagudem district and interacted with local farmers.

Image of a farmer spraying pesticide in his field used for representational purpose (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS )

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Emphasising the need to adopt modern techniques in the field of agriculture, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on Thursday, said that the State government is spending crores of rupees for the development of the farm sector. Dayakar Rao, along with Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah, other public representatives and farmers from Warangal, visited Sathupalli and Aswaraopet Assembly constituencies in Kothagudem district. 

They were welcomed by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and local TRS leaders. During the visit, they observed paddy cultivation in the two constituencies and interacted with local farmers. They observed the new farming system of Kari Vetha. Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao stated that adopting such new techniques will help develop the sector. 

During the interaction, the Kothagudem farmers told the Minister that they have managed to grow crops in about 16,000 acres using the new system.“We are growing crops, using the new system, in about 10,000 to 12,000 acres in Sathupalli constituency alone. It has been of great use in doubling the yield,” the farmers told the visitors. Minister Dayakar Rao appreciated the farmers for their achievement.

