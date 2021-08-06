Telangana government to encourage cultivation of oilseeds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to complete all pending works under various irrigation projects as soon as possible, so that farmers in the ayacut areas won’t face any hurdles during the forthcoming Yasangi season.

During a joint review meeting of agriculture and irrigation officials at Tourist Plaza in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Minister laid-out the State government’s plans to encourage cultivation of groundnut, mustard, sesame and other oilseeds on a larger scale, as there was an opportunity for farmers to get better market prices for these Yasangi crops.

He said that groundnut grown in Telangana, especially in the erstwhile districts of Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar, was of superior quality and high in demand across the country. He also pointed out that it is the responsibility of MLAs and Collectors to monitor and supervise this shift from paddy to oilseeds cultivation.