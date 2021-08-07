Devil Fish spotted in Telangana's Jagtial

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : The residents of Atmakur village in Metpalli mandal were taken by surprise when a fisherman, Rajanarsu, found a rare variety of fish from a local tank in the area, on Friday. On learning about the big catch, his neigbours and other local residents reached Rajanarsu’s house to take a good look at the ‘alien fish’. Rajanarsu also stated that he has never seen such a fish in his life.

Meanwhile, fisheries officials came to know about the incident and after observing the fish, they informed him that it’s commonly called a ‘Devil Fish’ that is alien to Telangana. Such fish are not usually spotted in streams or tanks as they live only in oceans.