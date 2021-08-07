STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four-way surveillance plan need of the hour against Covid: CCMB director Dr Vinay K Nandicoori

Apart from this, sero surveillance will play a crucial role to understand whether the immunity in the community is weaning off or still strong.  

Published: 07th August 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Delhi on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Delhi on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The only way to prepare against an impending Covid-19 third wave is to have a robust four-method surveillance plan at a decentralised level, including genome sequencing, air surveillance, sewage surveillance and sero prevalence studies, noted CCMB director Dr Vinay K Nandicoori. 
He was speaking at an event organised by the FICCI, in association with the FTCCI and ASCI, on preparedness for the third wave.

“The whole idea of this four-step surveillance is to have a model which will not only forecast the third wave, but also suggest how prepared our population is for the same in terms of immunity, and from where the outbreaks are likely to occur,” said Dr Nandicoori. He explained that genome sequencing will be crucial here and must be done at a large scale to identify new Covid-19 variants. 

Apart from this, sero surveillance will play a crucial role to understand whether the immunity in the community is weaning off or still strong.  The most recent sero-surveys have shown that 60-70 per cent of the population in some areas have achieved either vaccine or natural infection-induced immunity. Regular 
sero surveys will show whether this immunity is depleting or is remaining so, he added.

“Apart from this, we also need air surveys which can be deployed at congested closed areas like hospitals, public transport and schools to understand which areas are potentially giving rise to outbreaks,” he added. 
The idea of such surveillance is to notice the first signs of the next wave. 

“While genome sequencing can show which variant is of concern, sero surveys can show level of immunity to withstand the variant. Meanwhile, an air survey can help curtail spread by identifying areas where super spreading events take place,” added Dr Nandicoori. Speaking about the current situation, he noted that the predominant variant in the State continues to be the Delta Variant and no new variant of concern has emerged, with even the Delta Plus variant not showing any significant spread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana four-method surveillance plan Covid coronavirus
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp