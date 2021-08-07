Telangana: Mother murders children by hanging them from ceiling, tries to end own life

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a woman murdered her ailing sons by hanging them from the ceiling and attempted to kill herself afterwards, at Shanti Nagar in Sangareddy town on Friday. According to sources, both her sons suffered from some health issues and had been undergoing treatment since birth.

Depressed over the fact that their condition wasn’t improving, coupled with financial issues, the mother, Jotsna, decided to kill her kids — Rudraksha, 6, and Devens, 4. Her husband Shivshankar works as a cashier at the Indian Bank in Sangareddy town.According to police, after killing both her sons, on Friday afternoon, Jotsna jumped into a pond on the outskirts of Sangareddy.

Before jumping, Jotsna texted her husband that she was killing herself. However, timely action by Shivshankar proved helpful in saving his wife’s life. She was rescued and shifted to a government hospital.

It was only when he returned home Shivshankar found that she had murdered their kids before attempting to kill herself. Their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling fan.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.