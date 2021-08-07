Telangana: Solar panels to bring down Water Board’s power bills

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: Giving a boost to green energy in Hyderabad, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) is planning to tap 30 megawatts (MW) of solar power by installing rooftop solar panels at various places of the Water Board. The TSREDCO, which is the State-designated agency for implementing all renewable energy programmes, would install solar panels at water treatment plants, sewerage treatment plants, pump houses, closed reservoirs and office buildings of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

These rooftop solar panels would be installed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme. Under this scheme, the energy produced by government producers can be used on payment of mutually agreed charges of not more than `2.45 per unit for use by government entities, either directly or through discoms.

According to TSREDCO officials, power consumption costs usually costs `5.50 to `6 per unit. However, the discom has been charging `3.95/unit from the Water Board. Once rooftop solar panels are installed, it would cost `2.45/unit and save the Water Board `1.45/unit.Operating and maintaining various pump houses, water and sewerage plants cause high power bills for the department. This 30 MW solar power project would help Water Board to save `10 crore per year on electricity bills. The HMWS&SB’s power bills are approximately `50 crore per month after a subsidy from the discom.

“We would install solar rooftop panels at suitable locations of HMWS&SB. Installation of solar power would not only help in reducing carbon emissions, but also cut down energy expenditure. Work includes design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of solar system,” said a senior official.

The TSREDCO has sent proposals to the State government to create solar power infrastructure under the Water Board. The cost of energy for the proposed project is at the rate of `2.45 per unit for 25 years. It costs `4.5 crore for creating infrastructure of 1 MW of solar power.

