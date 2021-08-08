Bandi Sanjay vows to expose government’s failures, raise people’s issues during padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Besides exposing the failures and corruption of the State government and highlighting people’s problems, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday vowed to raise the issue of officially celebrating September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, during his proposed padayatra.

The BJP leader is set to start his padayatra from Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar on August 24.

Addressing his party cadre, Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao bowed in front of Nizam’s tomb due to the pressure from AIMIM leaders, mortgaging the interests of the people of Telangana.

He further alleged that the TRS government was not celebrating the TLD eyeing on the minority vote bank and added that he would continue his fight until the government gave in. Sanjay also said that his padayatra would be a movement against rampant corruption in the State.

Taking a dig at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Sanjay said that the Congress doesn’t have leadership in the State, and hence they have given its chief position on a lease-basis to other party leaders for six years. He added that the BJP is the only alternative to the ruling TRS party in the State.

Extend scheme for weavers community

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day, Sanjay demanded the State government to launch a welfare scheme, Chenetha Bandhu, like Dalit Bandhu for the welfare of the weavers community.