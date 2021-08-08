Demand for BC Bandhu scheme grows louder in Telangana  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme for SCs, those belonging to Backward Classes (BCs) are all set to fight the TRS government demanding that it launch a ‘BC Bandhu scheme’. 20 BC communities have submitted a representation to the authorities in this regard.

The National BC Association president R Krishnaiah said that the government is trying to draw the attention of a section of people away by announcing schemes in Huzurabad.

Welcoming the government’s move in supporting SCs, he said,“We also demand the government to implement BC Bandhu in providing financial assistance to BC communities to protect caste-based professions and self-oriented business activities. BCs constitute more than 60 per cents of Telangana's population. The government must consider the BCs issues and resolve it immediately.”

The representatives from different communities have felt that thousands of unemployed youth are suffering due to lack of job opportunities.