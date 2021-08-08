Karimnagar police train aspirants including children in archery

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While India continues to make strides in Olympics, the Karimnagar police commissionerate is going beyond its call of duty and providing archery coaching to aspirants, including children.

Though archery might sound like a sport that does not fetch a lot of aspirants, a visit to the Karimnagar Archery Academy, at the City Police Training Centre, will change one’s outlook on it. Several teen archers have also been undergoing training here.

Many students even got jobs and/or admissions at premium educational institutes across the country, under sports quota. Dontaraveni Srinivas, who works as coach here, says that they provide training in Indian Round, Recurve bow and Compound bow.

“I currently work as a coach at the ITDA and am proud to say that I learnt at the Karimnagar Archery Academy,” says Sandeep an alumnus of the academy. Currently, about 16 students, between the age of 9 and 21, are undergoing training here. After learning about it, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana has also started encouraging students to join the academy.

Several archers who underwent training at the academy have gone on to take part in national-level events

Rs 3 lakh worth archery equipment was donated by the NTPC