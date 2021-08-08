STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Manhole tragedy: GHMC gives Rs 10 L ex gratia to kin, shunts out 2 officials

On Saturday evening, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal handed over ex gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh each to family members of the deceased manual scavengers -- Shiva and Ananthaiah.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking a serious view of the incident in which two Dalit workers were washed away in a manhole they were cleaning at LB Nagar in the city on Tuesday, the State government has shunted out two senior officials from GHMC and transferred them to other municipalities with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, along with LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy, handed over ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to family members of the workers — Shiva and Ananthaiah.

The families will also be given Rs 2 lakh each from the Mayor’s fund, which will be released in a day or two. Apart from this, the private contractor who deployed the two workers to clean the manhole at night, which is in violation of the rules, has agreed to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the workers.

As per the directions of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, Executive Engineer (PH) K Rajaiah was transferred to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) while Deputy Executive Engineer Bhadru Nayak was transferred to Jagtial municipality, on an OD (on duty) basis.

CONTRACTOR TO PAY Rs 5 L

The families of the two workers — Shiva, who has died, and Ananthaiah, for whom a search is still on, will be given Rs 2 lakh each from the Mayor’s fund. The families will also get Rs 5 lakh  each from the contractor who deployed the workers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Hyderabad Manual scavengers Hyderabad manual scavengers GHMC
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp