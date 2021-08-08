Manhole tragedy: GHMC gives Rs 10 L ex gratia to kin, shunts out 2 officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the incident in which two Dalit workers were washed away in a manhole they were cleaning at LB Nagar in the city on Tuesday, the State government has shunted out two senior officials from GHMC and transferred them to other municipalities with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, along with LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy, handed over ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to family members of the workers — Shiva and Ananthaiah.

The families will also be given Rs 2 lakh each from the Mayor’s fund, which will be released in a day or two. Apart from this, the private contractor who deployed the two workers to clean the manhole at night, which is in violation of the rules, has agreed to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the workers.

As per the directions of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, Executive Engineer (PH) K Rajaiah was transferred to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) while Deputy Executive Engineer Bhadru Nayak was transferred to Jagtial municipality, on an OD (on duty) basis.

CONTRACTOR TO PAY Rs 5 L

The families of the two workers — Shiva, who has died, and Ananthaiah, for whom a search is still on, will be given Rs 2 lakh each from the Mayor’s fund. The families will also get Rs 5 lakh each from the contractor who deployed the workers