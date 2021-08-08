STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana man remodels his bike to run on electric batteries

Pointing out that the remodelled bike can go at a maximum speed of 50 kmph, Kurapati Vidya Sagar says that the two-wheeler can cover around 70 km on a single charge.

Published: 08th August 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kurapati Vidya Sagar's remodelled electric battery-run Motorcycle

Realising that he won't be able to deal with the rising petrol prices, a resident of Jangaon, Kurapati Vidya Sagar devised a way to remodel his motorcycle into a battery driven one. (Photo | Express)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: At a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing, an electronic shop owner has come up with an innovative solution to run his bike without using petrol. Kurapati Vidya Sagar, who hails from a BPL family, has managed to do away with fuel expenses that used to go up to Rs 200 on a daily basis, by replacing the internal combustion engine in his bike with an electric motor.

Though a resident of Jangaon, since he lives seven to eight km away from the shop, Vidya Sagar needs the bike for travel. Meanwhile, the outbreak of Covid, not only hit his income, but also pushed his family to the brink of poverty.

Realising that he can’t afford to spend so much on fuel, while his family is struggling to make both ends meet, the innovator in Vidya Sagar woke up and started pondering ways with which he can do away with the expense.

He measured the size of the regular battery in his bike, sketched it out with components, and began working on replacing the engine with a battery. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” you say? You are absolutely right. It did not take Vidya Sagar much time to develop a compatible battery and remodel his vehicle into a rechargeable two-wheeler.

Pointing out that the remodelled bike can now go at a maximum speed of 50 kmph, Vidya Sagar says that the bike can cover around 70 km on a single charge. At the same time, the batteries can also be charged using solar power. Speaking to Express, Kurapati Vidya Sagar said that he completed his Intermediate education several years back.

“After purchasing a motor worth Rs 7,500 online, I replaced the petrol engine with it and connected it to four 30 Ah-capacity batteries. With the help of a friend, I placed the converter in place of the petrol tank. The batteries will get charged automatically while the vehicle is in motion. The batteries take only five hours for charging,” says Vidya Sagar.

Mentioning that the main reason why he began thinking of alternatives was the need to start door-to-door service after the outbreak of Covid, Vidya Sagar said that the number of customers visiting the shop had gone down during that time.“Now, I only have to pay Rs 10 per unit of electricity to get it charged,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Jangaon Batter motorcycle
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp