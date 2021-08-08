STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana officials ramp up Covid testing ahead of Huzurabad bypoll 

In view of rise in political activities in Huzurabad assembly segment, Karimnagar district officials have ramped up testing and vaccination in the area.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The District Administration once again placed special focus on containing Covid cases in the district due to the imminent bypolls in Huzurabad. Every Covid test is being entered online. Officials recognised the Manakondur mandal, which is reporting the highest cases in the district.

“Even if two cases are being reported from a village, an isolation centre is being set up and tracking of up to 25 members is being taken on and they are being tested for Covid also,”, said Collector RV Karnan.

In view of rise in political activities swing in Huzurabad segment, there is a rise in the number of tests and vaccines administered. In addition to mobile health teams being sent to granite companies and brick kilns, where workers from other States have congregated, but they have reported very few cases, the Collector added. 

A total of 64 cases were reported in the district on Saturday. Health officials announced that vaccination and testing numbers are increasing every day. More than 8,000 tests are being conducted each day.

The Collector requested residents to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. Meanwhile, the Police Department enforcement drive is continuing and they are imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on those who not wearing masks.   

On the direction of CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Health Department officials placed special focus on the Huzurabad segment where political activities growing due to the imminent bypoll.

Recently, the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao visited the Huzurabad Area Hospital and Jammikunta Healthcentre and reviewed the Covid situation. 

