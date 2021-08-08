Woman MPP accuses Panchayati Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao of insulting her

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Just days after he was accused of insulting a woman MPDO, another controversy erupted at a programme attended by Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Kamalapur Mandal on Saturday.

During a ceremony organised to distribute cheques to Self Help Groups (SHG), Kamalapur MPP Tadaka Rani was reportedly dragged out of the place by women sub-inspectors at the behest of the Minister.

The MPP, who came to the meeting 15 minutes late, was not invited onto the dais as per the protocol. However, she went onto the dais as the Minister invited her before the commencement of the programme. When she tried to have a conversation about false social media postings on her, the Minister gestured to the organisers, following which the women SIs dragged her out of the meeting.

As soon as the incident came to light, local BJP workers rushed to the spot and staged a protest with the MPP while raising slogans against the ruling TRS party. Later, they were arrested by the police.

Speaking to the media, Rani alleged that the Minister was deliberately insulting women. “I tried to meet the Minister to explain that the local TRS party activists are morphing her photos and posting them on social media. But the Minister preferred to insult me.”

It may be mentioned here that on July 9, the Minister made sexist remarks against Kamalapur MPDO P Pallavi.