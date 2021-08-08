Women entrepreneurs’ FMCG goods launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to scale up and provide market, consumer, and supply-chain access to Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) produced by women-led startups in Telangana, We-Hub and Q-Mart have inaugurated the first retail forward linkage support channel named ‘We Corner’ at Q-Mart.

This will allow the startups supported by We-Hub to showcase their products with dedicated shelf space at the store. ‘We Corner’ was launched by District Collector Sweta Mohanty, Principal Secretary for ITE&C Jayesh Ranjan, We-Hub CEO R Deepthi and Director of Q-Mart Rahul Varma at the Q-Mart’s outlet in Gachibowli on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Mohanty has said that this initiative would provide market access and visibility to products and help entrepreneurs to succeed in their businesses.

Ranjan said that the focus at We-Hub has been to create interventions like these, to help increase the sustainability of women-led small and medium enterprises.

He also hoped that more retail stores would come forward to help women-led startups showcase their products.