Could not remain a mute spectator to Bahujan struggle: Ex-IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar, who left IPS even though he had nine years of service left, went around the State mingling with SCs and STs and filled them with hope of better days.

Published: 09th August 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar joins the BSP in Nalgonda on Sunday

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar joins the BSP in Nalgonda on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday, said he left IPS and took a plunge into public life as he could not remain a mute spectator to the conspiracy of the dominant castes to keep Bahujans in perpetual slavery.

He said that SCs, STs and BCs are rising like a tsunami and that no one can stop them anymore. He pointed out that Telangana became a reality after 1,300 youths laid down their lives, but only a few are reaping the benefits even as some families go to bed hungry even today.

"Bahujans are now seeking a share in political power in proportion to their population and those who have been running the show with mesmerising words should know that their game is coming to an end," he said.

He hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him how he could claim to have catered to the needs of 35 lakh students by just setting up 1,000 State-run residential schools. "This cannot be projected as a sweeping reform benefiting all the children," he said and came down on the government for passing the Private Universities Bill, and the poor access to better education, medical facilities and employment which has become the bane of SCs, STs and other sections.

Praveen Kumar, who served as secretary of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (TSWREIS) for nine years, took voluntary retirement recently and began working in the midst of the weaker sections.

Praveen Kumar, who left IPS even though he had nine years of service left, went around the State mingling with SCs and STs and filled them with hope of better days. When he left his IPS service, he was in the cadre of Additional Director General of Police.

'No one can stop the rise of SCs, STs and BCs'

Praveen Kumar said that SCs, STs and BCs are rising like a tsunami and that no one can stop them anymore. He pointed out that Telangana became a reality after 1,300 youths laid down their lives, but only a few are reaping the benefits even as some families go to bed hungry even today.

Bahujans are now seeking a share in political power in proportion to their population and those who have been running the show should know that their game is coming to an end, he said

