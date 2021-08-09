Former Telangana IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar joins Bahujan Samaj Party

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday joined Bahujan Samaj Party, holding out promise to lead the Bahujans in Telangana who have been suffering from a leadership vacuum.

The SC leader was inducted into the BSP by party's national coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam at a huge public meeting christened Rajyadhikara Sankalpa Sabha at NG College grounds and was immediately appointed as party's Telangana coordinator.

His entry into the politics comes at a time when there is an increasing focus on SCs and other marginalised sections.

All through his address, Praveen Kumar made himself clear that his struggle was to see Bahujans wrest political power from the dominant castes in society. He targeted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and dared him to sell his properties and spend the proceeds on Bahujans if he really loves them.

He wanted to know why the CM was frittering away public money of which Bahujans' contribution was quite huge. He asked the audience whether they want to be run over by "car" or whether they would ride an "elephant", and reminded them that they were born to be leaders and not remain slaves to the dominant castes.