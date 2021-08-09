Telangana: 1,000 Backward Class leaders to contest in Huzurabad by-elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 20 Backward Class leaders who are demanding 'BC Bandhu' financial assistance from the State government are likely to contest in the ensuing Huzurabad by-elections by filing more than 1,000 nominations.

A day after BC communities convened a meeting with like-minded political parties and intellectuals, BC associations and differentlyabled persons decided to contest in Huzurabad bypoll to defeat the ruling TRS party candidate.

However, it seems that the associations may choose candidates whose names are similar to the TRS candidate to confuse voters and divert voters.

Sources said that during the Parliament elections in Nizamabad, the TRS had a bitter experience following the defeat of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha after protesting farmers filed 1,000 nominations. The same situation is likely to repeat in Huzurabad if the government neglects BC communities.