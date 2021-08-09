Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy meets AICC's Maheshwar Reddy to clear air on Indravelli meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to clear the disquiet within his new team, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy called on AICC programme implementation committee chairman A Maheshwar Reddy at the latter’s residence in the city on Sunday to break the ice over the Indravelli meeting issue.

According to sources, Maheswar Reddy had been upset that he was not informed about the Dalitha Girijana Dandora being held at Indravelli in Adilabad district on August 9. Even during the recently- held review meeting on the Huzurabad byelection, he expressed his anger on the issue as no one had sought his opinion before deciding on the first major public meeting in the State.

Tribals oppose Dalitha Girijana Dandora meet

Adivasi organisations in Adilabad, including the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi (Thudum Debba), are strongly opposed to the Congress holding the Dalitha Girijana Dandora public meeting at Indravelli on International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Monday.

The organisations alleged that the Congress had been involved in the 1981 Indravelli incident, where tribals who had gathered to demand for their rights were killed during a police firing. They also said that it was during the Congress rule that the Lambadas got ST status.

The Congress, however, has made all arrangements for the meeting in Indravelli. Around 300 police personnel will be deployed at the site to control the crowd.