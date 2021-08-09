Telangana HC judge P Keshava Rao dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Judge Justice P Keshava Rao died of illness at a corporate hospital here in Monday early hours. His mortal remains will be kept at the residence of the judge in Hapsiguda till 2 pm and funeral will be held at Mahaprastanam at Jubilee Hills at 3 pm.

Work in the High Court and the subordinate judges will be suspended for today as mark of respect to him. In a condolence message, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the service he had rendered to the poot. He asked chief secretary Somesh Kumar to accord state funeral to the departed judge.

Justice Keshava Rao, born on March 29, 1961, did his law course in Kakatiya University, Warangal in 1986 and enrolled himself in Bar Council of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh the same year. He became a judge of the High Court on September 21, 2017.