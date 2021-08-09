Telangana police burying facts in Nayeem encounter case, alleges Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While reminding that it has been five years since the Nayeem encounter took place, the Congress, on Sunday, alleged that the Telangana police was 'burying the facts', rather making public the illegal activities of the notorious gangster.

Demanding that details of encounter be made public, AICC spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan said that the inquiry was not done in a transparent manner and the details of Nayeem's diary remained under wraps. "Police have been intentionally burying the facts, to save influential politicians who belong to the ruling TRS party," he claimed.

Sravan alleged that SIT under Nagi Reddy has worked to save TRS politicians instead of focusing on a fair probe. "While close to 200 cases were registered in connection with Nayeem’s illegal activities, police have not filed chargesheets in more than half of cases. Who is stopping the police from making it public?" questioned Dasoju Sravan.