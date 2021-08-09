Woman suffers head injury as father tries to rescue her from alleged stalker in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman in her early 20s was injured when her father tried to rescue her from a stalker who allegedly forced her to consume pesticide at her home at Khanapur in Peddapalli district on Monday. The woman's father tried to beat the stalker Manthani Satish with a stick, but it missed him and landed on his daughter, leaving her injured severely on her head.

Meanwhile, Satish’s family claimed that the woman’s father saw her with Satish at their home and tried to kill Satish. The woman tried to shield Satish and was injured in the incident, they alleged. Police registered a case against Satish and launched an investigation.

Inspector Satish of Manthani Circle said that the woman's father had returned home from field work, when he heard cries from inside. He rushed inside and found Satish forcing her to consume pesticide. Her father tried to push him aside, but in vain. He then picked up a stick from home and tried to beat Satish, but he escaped unhurt and the stick landed on the woman with full force.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman first to Area hospital, Manthani, and then to Karimnagar for better treatment. From there, she was referred to MGM hospital at Warangal. Based on a complaint from the woman's father, police registered a case against Satish and started an investigation.

It may be noted that Satish is the younger brother of Manthani Madhukar who was found dead in a lake under suspicious circumstances at Manthani in 2017. It was alleged that his death was a case of honour killing and that he was brutally murdered by the family members of a girl with whom he was in a relationship. Advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani who were killed in February 2021 had taken up Madhukar’s case before the Telangana High Court.