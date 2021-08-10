Agriculture officer arrested for accepting Rs 90,000 bribe

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, on Monday, caught Chandrugonda mandal agriculture officer (AO) Narlapati Mahesh Chattarji red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 from the owners of some fertiliser shops in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

After taking the AO into custody, the ACB officials raided his houses in Aswaraopet and seized gold and silver ornaments, along with some property documents. According to ACB officials, they hatched a plan to nab the tainted official as per complaints filed by the owners of six different fertiliser shops. They all said that the official was harassing them demanding bribe.