Announce share for each sub-caste: SCs to State govt

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the government has issued orders releasing Rs 500 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the authorities are busy preparing the list of beneficiaries, SCs have demanded that the State government announce share for each SC sub-caste under the scheme. The SC district union held a meeting in Karimangar on Monday. Speaking to the media, union State president Bairi Venkatesham Mochi said that State government should announce percentage-wise share of each SC sub-caste before launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad. Most of the SC sub-castes are not getting benefits of the welfare schemes, he alleged.

Right from the beginning, SC sub-castes have been facing injustice. Even after the State formation, as many as 57 sub-castes have been getting only seven per cent benefits, he said. Speaking about three-acre land scheme and double bedroom housing scheme, Venkatesham lamented that most of sub-caste people had been left to fend for themselves.