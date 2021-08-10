STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bankrupt TRS government can’t deliver on Dalit Bandhu promises, says BJP

However, the visibly bankrupt government was in no position to deliver Dalit Bandhu, he stressed. 

Published: 10th August 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP official spokesperson ​​​​Krishna Saagar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was dangling a carrot to bribe voters in the form of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, ahead of Huzurabad byelections. However, the visibly bankrupt government was in no position to deliver Dalit Bandhu, he stressed. 

Responding to government orders issuing the release of `500 crore for the Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, Krishna Saagar said, “CM KCR is a political opportunist, addicted to the chronic habit of bribing voters unscrupulously. He uses tax payers’ money from the State exchequer. Let me emphasise that the CM has zero interest in SC welfare.” 

Krishna Saagar wanted to know why KCR hadn’t delivered on his promise of three acres for SCs,  2BHK housing, one lakh jobs and free KG to PG education all these years if he was indeed sincere. “CM KCR didn’t deliver even a single promise from his printed election manifesto since 2014. Who will trust his electoral rhetoric now,” Krishna Saagar asked. He said that the TRS government was unable to pay salaries of the State government employees on time, since several months.

‘KCR Has Zero Interest In Welfare Of SCs’ 

“CM KCR is a political opportunist, addicted to the chronic habit of bribing voters unscrupulously. He uses tax payers’ money from the State exchequer. Let me emphasise that the CM has zero interest in SC welfare,” said Saagar Rao 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Saagar Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit Bandhu scheme
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp