Bankrupt TRS government can’t deliver on Dalit Bandhu promises, says BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was dangling a carrot to bribe voters in the form of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, ahead of Huzurabad byelections. However, the visibly bankrupt government was in no position to deliver Dalit Bandhu, he stressed.

Responding to government orders issuing the release of `500 crore for the Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, Krishna Saagar said, “CM KCR is a political opportunist, addicted to the chronic habit of bribing voters unscrupulously. He uses tax payers’ money from the State exchequer. Let me emphasise that the CM has zero interest in SC welfare.”

Krishna Saagar wanted to know why KCR hadn’t delivered on his promise of three acres for SCs, 2BHK housing, one lakh jobs and free KG to PG education all these years if he was indeed sincere. “CM KCR didn’t deliver even a single promise from his printed election manifesto since 2014. Who will trust his electoral rhetoric now,” Krishna Saagar asked. He said that the TRS government was unable to pay salaries of the State government employees on time, since several months.

