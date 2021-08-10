Karimnagar police take advocate into custody on Gangula’s complaint

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Two days after the Karimnagar Two Town police registered a case against advocate Bethi Mahender Reddy, based on a complaint filed by BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, the BJP leader was taken into custody in Hyderabad on Monday.

It may be recalled that Kamalakar had, in his plaint, alleged that Mahender Reddy was trying to defame him by spreading false propaganda and fake news. In the meantime, the Karimnagar (Rural) police have registered another case against Mahender Reddy, under the SC/ST Act, over the Bommakal land issue.

A few days back, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued notices to nine granite companies in Karimnagar, including Swetha Agencies, owned by Kamalakar’s brother, for violating the FEMA Act, 1999, based on complaints by Mahender Reddy. Reacting to the action against Mahender Reddy, BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy said that the cases registered against the advocate were fake.