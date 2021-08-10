Podu farmers take to streets, demand pattas

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Thousands of podu farmers organised a massive rally in Kothagudem town on Monday, demanding that the authorities concerned implement the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, immediately and provide them pattas.

They also staged a dharna in front of the District Collector’s office. During the stir, the protestors pointed out that these tribals have been cultivating podu lands for the past few decades.TJS chief Prof Kodandaram, former Yellandu MLA G Narasaiah and CPI- ML (New Democracy) State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao took part in the protest rally. While addressing the gathering, they alleged that the government has been meting out injustice to tribals who own just one to two acres of podu lands each.

Meanwhile, the politicos lambasted the Forest Department officials for filing false cases against Adivasis, especially women and children. They demanded that the government withdraw all cases filed against podu farmers and issue them pattas.