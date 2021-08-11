STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

3 years on, floating solar power project yet to see light of day

The project was proposed in 2018 and since it is the policy decision of the Telangana state government, the project needs a green signal for setting it up on reservoirs.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

floating solar panels

Floating solar panels (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Park, one of the biggest solar power projects in the State that was proposed to be set up in Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and Mid Manair Dam (MMD) in Karimnagar back in 2018, is still awaiting final approval from the State government.

This 1000 megawatts (MW) floating solar power project is divided into two components with 500 MW in LMD and 500 MW MMD for public distribution at a cost of Rs 2.45 per unit under Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme by government entities, either directly or through Discoms.

Out of 1000 MW of floating solar power panels, 500 MW was planned to be set up with the coordination of State and Central governments while State-owned Sinagerni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has been mulling over the establishment of 500 MW of floating solar units on  LMD.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the project was proposed in 2018 and since it is the policy decision of the State government, the project needs a green signal for setting up this solar plant on reservoirs.

“The State government is always encouraging green energy and wants to increase its capacity through different initiatives. The funds have also almost been finalised for the floating solar power project. Once the State gives a nod, we would complete the project within a year,” said N Janaiah, Managing Director of TSREDCO.

According to him, the total cost of the floating solar power project is around Rs 4,000 crore and it requires Rs 4 crore for creating 1 MW solar infrastructure. This apart, the area required on the water surface is one sq km for 40 MW, which means the floating solar power project takes 25 sq km for floating solar panels for generating 1,000 MW of solar power.

In addition to this, TSREDCO has also sent proposals to the State government for setting up 400 kilowatts of floating solar power panels on Waddepally lake in Warangal Urban for the benefit of the local municipality. Usually, it costs Rs 50,000 for utilising 1 kW of solar power through rooftop panels, but it costs Rs 60,000 for floating panels.

At present, solar power generation in the State stands at 3,900 MW through ground-mounted structures and rooftop solar panels. The Telangana Solar Power Policy 2015 was launched by giving suitable incentives and benefits to the developers to encourage solar power generation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Floating solar panels Telangana Renewable Energy Mid Manair Dam Lower Manair Dam Telangana Telangana government
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp