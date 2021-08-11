3 years on, floating solar power project yet to see light of day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Park, one of the biggest solar power projects in the State that was proposed to be set up in Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and Mid Manair Dam (MMD) in Karimnagar back in 2018, is still awaiting final approval from the State government.

This 1000 megawatts (MW) floating solar power project is divided into two components with 500 MW in LMD and 500 MW MMD for public distribution at a cost of Rs 2.45 per unit under Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme by government entities, either directly or through Discoms.

Out of 1000 MW of floating solar power panels, 500 MW was planned to be set up with the coordination of State and Central governments while State-owned Sinagerni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has been mulling over the establishment of 500 MW of floating solar units on LMD.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the project was proposed in 2018 and since it is the policy decision of the State government, the project needs a green signal for setting up this solar plant on reservoirs.

“The State government is always encouraging green energy and wants to increase its capacity through different initiatives. The funds have also almost been finalised for the floating solar power project. Once the State gives a nod, we would complete the project within a year,” said N Janaiah, Managing Director of TSREDCO.

According to him, the total cost of the floating solar power project is around Rs 4,000 crore and it requires Rs 4 crore for creating 1 MW solar infrastructure. This apart, the area required on the water surface is one sq km for 40 MW, which means the floating solar power project takes 25 sq km for floating solar panels for generating 1,000 MW of solar power.

In addition to this, TSREDCO has also sent proposals to the State government for setting up 400 kilowatts of floating solar power panels on Waddepally lake in Warangal Urban for the benefit of the local municipality. Usually, it costs Rs 50,000 for utilising 1 kW of solar power through rooftop panels, but it costs Rs 60,000 for floating panels.

At present, solar power generation in the State stands at 3,900 MW through ground-mounted structures and rooftop solar panels. The Telangana Solar Power Policy 2015 was launched by giving suitable incentives and benefits to the developers to encourage solar power generation.