Deceased Covid victim’s kin claim negligence by Warangal hospital

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: After a 40-year-old man admitted to a private hospital died on Tuesday in Narsampet, his kin staged a protest alleging negligence by the medical staff.

According to sources, the deceased, M Ashok, a resident of Chennaraopet village, had tested positive for Covid-19 around a week ago and was admitted to LN Hospital in Narsampet of Warangal Rural district after he developed breathing problems.

Sources also said that the Warangal Rural district medical officials had served a notice to the hospital as it did not have permission to treat Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ashok’s wife Sunitha alleged that her husband had died due to the doctors’ negligence.

“The doctor came for rounds on Sunday night, and after checking my husband’s health condition, he informed us that Ashok had recovered from Covid-19 and would be discharged within two days.

However, on Monday morning, the hospital staff suddenly shifted Ashok to a private hospital in Hanamkonda for treatment without informing us.” Ashok died on Tuesday night.