It was during Congress rule Adivasis were shot dead: Telangana ministers  

TRS ministers were reacting to Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy's criticism of chief minister KCR during a public meeting, Dalita Girijana Dandora in Adilabad village.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy responding to Revanth Reddy's criticism of chief minister KCR at a press meet, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Telangana Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy responding to Revanth Reddy's criticism of chief minister KCR at a press meet, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy made critical comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a public meeting, Dalita Girijana Dandora in Indravelli village of Adilabad district, the TRS leaders blasted the Congress leader and claiming that it was the grand old party that acted against the interests of Adivasis.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy and the TRS MLAs hit back at Revanth stating that it was during Congress rule the Adivasis were shot dead by police in Indravelli 40 years ago.

Pointing out that T Anjaiah was the Chief Minister and Indira Gandhi the Prime Minister at that time, they said that the party that killed the Adivasis is now promising to construct a memorial for them.

The Ministers alleged that Sonia Gandhi was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of youngsters as she delayed the bifurcation of the State. While stating that Revanth Reddy will go to jail once the investigation of cases against him are completed, the Ministers dared the Congress leader to field a candidate in the Huzurabad Assembly segment and see if that candidate wins the bypoll.

Even the Congress leaders are saying that if their party tastes defeat in Huzurabad, Revanth Reddy would be removed as TPCC chief, they claimed. 

In a separate media briefing, former Minister Jogu Ramana and others TRS leaders dismissed the allegations made by Revanth Reddy against the family members of KCR.

Meanwhile, Khanapur TRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik said that it is ironic that the Congress that killed the Adivasis back in 1981 has now organised a programme in Indravelli, claiming to be working for their upliftment. During its rule, the Congress did nothing for the Adivasis.

The families who lost their dear ones in police firing are yet to recover from the trauma. They never got their justice. The Congress party did not do any justice to them, the MLA said.“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing many schemes for the welfare of the downtrodden, including Dalita Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu,” she added. 

