STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Miscommunication leads to tiff between Telangana Forest, Power departments

After Forest department officials lodged a case against electricity department staff for cutting branches without permission, the latter cut power supply of the Forest department office.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Smart Electricity Meters

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A dispute broke out between two government departments in Mahabubabad. According to information, Forest Department officials had allegedly registered a case against Electricity Department staff stating that they had chopped the branches of trees in Kothaguda mandal without their permission.

Soon after they came to know about the case, the Electricity staff rushed to Kothaguda 33/11 KV substation and cut the power supply of the Forest department office and their staff quarters on Monday night. 

Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad District Forest Officer (DFO) T Ravi Kiran said that the Electricity staff had chopped branches from trees in a 15 km-stretch without taking prior permission.

After the Forest Department examined the area, they registered cases against the Electricity staff, following which the power to the Forest office was cut, he said. “We submitted a complaint with the Collector about the issue. The Forest Department office has cleared all power bills and the Electricity staff do not have any right to cut the power,” said the DFO.

Meanwhile, Kothagudam mandal Electricity Department Assistant Engineer (AE) V Kumar Swamy said that the villagers had complained of frequent power cuts, after which the sub-station staff checked the electric poles and identified that tree branches were falling on power supply lines. With the instruction of higher officials, the staff chopped the branches, he said. “We have restored the power supply to the Forest office and their staff quarters,” he added.

ISSUE RESOLVED, SAYS  DISTRICT COLLECTOR

When Express contacted Mahabubabad District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, he said that the issue had cropped up  due to miscommunication between the two government departments and that it had been resolved now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana government Telangana electricity department Telangana forest department Mahabubnagar Mahabubabad
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp