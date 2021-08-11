Miscommunication leads to tiff between Telangana Forest, Power departments

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A dispute broke out between two government departments in Mahabubabad. According to information, Forest Department officials had allegedly registered a case against Electricity Department staff stating that they had chopped the branches of trees in Kothaguda mandal without their permission.

Soon after they came to know about the case, the Electricity staff rushed to Kothaguda 33/11 KV substation and cut the power supply of the Forest department office and their staff quarters on Monday night.

Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad District Forest Officer (DFO) T Ravi Kiran said that the Electricity staff had chopped branches from trees in a 15 km-stretch without taking prior permission.

After the Forest Department examined the area, they registered cases against the Electricity staff, following which the power to the Forest office was cut, he said. “We submitted a complaint with the Collector about the issue. The Forest Department office has cleared all power bills and the Electricity staff do not have any right to cut the power,” said the DFO.

Meanwhile, Kothagudam mandal Electricity Department Assistant Engineer (AE) V Kumar Swamy said that the villagers had complained of frequent power cuts, after which the sub-station staff checked the electric poles and identified that tree branches were falling on power supply lines. With the instruction of higher officials, the staff chopped the branches, he said. “We have restored the power supply to the Forest office and their staff quarters,” he added.

ISSUE RESOLVED, SAYS DISTRICT COLLECTOR

When Express contacted Mahabubabad District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, he said that the issue had cropped up due to miscommunication between the two government departments and that it had been resolved now.