Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme public hearing: Ryots seek compensation

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The public environmental hearing for the second phase of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) was conducted in Hanwada in Mahbubnagar, Veldanda in Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet district headquarters on Tuesday.

While nobody raised objections on the environmental impact aspect of the project, farmers expressed their apprehensions regarding compensation for land being acquired.

In the Narayanpet hearing, a farmer named Sai Kumar opined that Krishna waters could be accessed at 40 km distance, instead of the 200 km access point, which could benefit the farmers. Opposition party representatives sought the construction of the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme as per GO 69.

At Nagarkurnool, farmers stated that there was a lot of delay in the completion of Kalwakurthy and Dindi Lift Irrigation Schemes, works for which were still pending and compensation was also not given as promised. They opined that infertile lands could be acquired for laying canals under PRLIS.

Some farmers from Bhootpur mandal also claimed that land acquisition for the construction of Karivena reservoir was done forcefully and promises made to oustees were yet to be fulfilled. Farmers sought to know the plan for construction of the project, land acquisition and the compensation amount for alienating their lands, which were not yet explained to them.