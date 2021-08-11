Rich pocketing 50% Rythu Bandhu funds, Forum for Good Governance tells Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that 50 per cent of the Rythu Bandhu funds are going into the pockets of big landlords, politicians, government employees and NRIs, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) sought Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s intervention to protect the taxpayers’ money.

In a representation submitted to the Governor on Tuesday, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy’s letter stated how the Centre had eliminated most of the undeserving beneficiaries of the PM Kisan by limiting it only for small farmers holding not more than five acres of land.

He urged her to impress upon the State government to follow a similar method in implementing the Rythu Bandhu and also not to extend the scheme for fallow lands not under cultivation.

The FGG Secretary requested the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary of Telangana for rationalisation of the scheme to avoid squandering of public money under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, for which more than Rs 15,000 crore is being spent every year.