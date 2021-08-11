STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana agricultural produce value rises to Rs 94,500 crore

Telangana agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy provided the numbers at the state cabinet subcommittee on agriculture meeting held on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Agricuktural workers working in a paddy field

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The value of agricultural produce in the State has grown from Rs 40,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 94,500 crore this year, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said during the Cabinet subcommittee meeting on agriculture held at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Centre in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Agriculture Minister also stated that Rs 1,450 crore was released to the Life Insurance Corporation of India for the insurance coverage of farmers under Rythu Bhima scheme.

Visit Iowa museum: KTR

Addressing the participants, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao suggested that the subcommittee members visit the agricultural museum at Iowa in the United States and also take suggestions from Professor MS Swaminathan, Jayati Ghosh, P Sainath and Subhash Palekar in formulating agricultural policies.

He also suggested that details of all available farm machinery in the villages through the process of uberization be recorded and to encourage youth to use drones in agri practices.

