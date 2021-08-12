STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 power plants in Telangana to get Flue-Gas Desulphurisation installed by December 2024

The installation of the flue-gas desulphurisation is part of a phased plan prepared by the Central Electricity Commission after new environmental norms were notified in December 2015.

HYDERABAD: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) identified as many as 12 power plants in Telangana for the installation of Flue-Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) by December 2024.

The power plants included are seven plants of NTPC Ramagundam, two plants of SCCL, two plants of Genco Kakatiya, and one plant of Genco at Kothagudem.

The total installed capacity of these thermal power plants is 5,400 MW. After the commissioning of the FGD system, two to three years are required for stabilisation. After notification of new environmental norms in December 2015, a detailed phasing plan, for installation of FGD to be completed by 2024 was prepared by CEA.

