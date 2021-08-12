12 power plants in Telangana to get Flue-Gas Desulphurisation installed by December 2024

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) identified as many as 12 power plants in Telangana for the installation of Flue-Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) by December 2024.

The power plants included are seven plants of NTPC Ramagundam, two plants of SCCL, two plants of Genco Kakatiya, and one plant of Genco at Kothagudem.

The total installed capacity of these thermal power plants is 5,400 MW. After the commissioning of the FGD system, two to three years are required for stabilisation. After notification of new environmental norms in December 2015, a detailed phasing plan, for installation of FGD to be completed by 2024 was prepared by CEA.