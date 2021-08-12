History-sheeter uses dummy gun, opens 'fire' in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A history-sheeter allegedly opened fire in the air using a dummy weapon in Nizamabad district and apparently got the act filmed as if he is possession of a real gun, police said on Thursday.

Police after investigations clarified that it was not a real shot fired as it is not a genuine gun and said the criminal had bought the imitation firearm online and it has been seized.

His father also told TV channels that it is dummy gun.

In a video of the incident which was broadcast by local TV channels, a man, sitting on the bonnet of a car is purportedly seen firing in the air with a gun as a group of people are surrounding the vehicle.

After the video went viral on social media, the man was picked up by police and after investigation they found that it was a dummy gun and the sound of firing in the video was part of video editing, a police official said.

"The incident happened on Sunday during a get together function. No bullets were fired as it is not a real gun. It is a dummy gun which has been seized and the rowdy-sheeter has been taken into custody," the official said.

The official said the man's intention was to pose as if he is possession of a real gun and wanted to threaten people.

It seems he got the video filmed to promote himself.

However, using a fake firearm and portraying and brandishing it like a real weapon is illegal and case is being booked, the official added.