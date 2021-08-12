It’s poll o’clock in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Sending the mercury shooting up in Huzurabad Assembly constituency’s political barometer, Finance Minister T Harish Rao made a whirlwind tour of the segment on Wednesday, ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on August 16 to commission the Dalit Bandhu pilot project.

As he went around, the Finance Minister called former minister Eatala Rajender, who is the BJP’s candidate for Huzurabad, to account as to what he did for the constituency. Harish went further and asked whether Rajender has any sense of dignity or decorum since was constantly using derogatory salutations against the Chief Minister, forgetting that it was because of KCR that he became MLA six times.

In the meantime, the fist-sized Huzurabad town turned pink with TRS workers following Harish Rao in a bike rally and attending several programmes, specially organised to provide the much-needed optics that the TRS had big plans for the constituency. The announcement of TRS student wing president Gellu Srinivas Yadav as nominee for the upcoming byelection also added to the frenzy that accompanied Harish Rao’s tour.

Livening up the atmosphere, Harish declared that the fight would be between the TRS and the BJP as Congress has nil presence. The people should teach the BJP a fitting lesson as it continues to make their lives miserable by increasing fuel and LPG prices, and the privatisation of PSUs.But, Harish’s focus was more on Rajender than on the BJP as such. He slammed Rajender for the pathetic state Sirisedu, the village that he had adopted, was in.

Accompanied by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Harish went around Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Ellandakunta and Veenavanka mandals to get the people on TRS side. The Minister, time and again, tried to drive home the point that if Srinivas Yadav wins, the constituency will develop as the TRS is in power.

If Rajender wins, he will just remain as an MLA and it would be of no benefit to anyone, Harish said. He questioned Rajender as to why he was taking Rythu Bandhu subsidy from the government for his lands, even while questioning the utility of the scheme.

Harish also distributed bank loans to SHGs at Veenavanka mandal where he said that about 60,000 jobs would be filled in various departments soon. The government has so far filled 30,000 positions since 2014, he added.

Cops foil Youth Congress's attempt to stage stir

Ahead of Harish Rao’s visit, the Youth Congress leaders of Huzurabad tried to stage a protest at Jammikkunta Gandhi Circle here on Wednesday. Though the protest was planned to bring the notice of the government to the unemployment issue, police foiled their attempt to stage protest.