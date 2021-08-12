STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR can’t create jobs, but has audacity to sack people, says Sharmila

Addressing the gathering, Sharmila said Rao had removed 52,000 jobs and pulled around 2 lakh families into financial distress.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila addressing protesting MGNREGA field assistants at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

YS Sharmila addressing protesting MGNREGA field assistants at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. (Photo | Express / S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Wednesday said that the CM didn’t have the capability to create employment in the State, but had the audacity to remove already existing jobs.

Sharmila was speaking while expressing solidarity with a protest by MGNREGA field assistants at Dharna Chowk, demanding to reinstate 7,651 employees. She said these workers were employed by her father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2006, and the present Chief Minister had ‘no right to remove them.’

Addressing the gathering, Sharmila said Rao had removed 52,000 jobs and pulled around 2 lakh families into financial distress. She said the MGNREGA field assistants were removed for seeking an employment guarantee and protesting against a GO issued by the State. She said that the Chief Minister had also uncharitably removed 1,600 nurses after utilising their services during the pandemic.“Does KCR have a stone for a heart? Even he had worked as a Union Minister for Labour and Employment,” Sharmila said. 

She further said that water, employment, and funds - the main objectives of the Telangana movement - were only being availed by the “KCR family.” Stating that the principle of the people of Telangana was to raise their voice against injustice, she said that the Chief Minister was trying to stifle dissent. 

“KCR wants people to remain at his feet by saying dhora, banchan (remain as slaves),” she alleged. She added that even Cabinet Ministers and MLAs were not getting appointments to meet the Chief Minister.

