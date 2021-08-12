Need tribal university in Adilabad: MP Soyam Bapu Rao

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Requesting the Central government to establish a tribal university in the Agency area of Adilabad district, BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao said that the district does not have a fully equipped varsity when compared to other districts in Telangana. He was attending a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Committee organised under the chairmanship of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Stating that Adilabad does not have a university with all resources, the Parliamentarian pointed out that tribals in the district have hence been lagging behind in higher education. He also stated that setting up a tribal university in Adilabad is the need of the hour.

“After shifting the proposed tribal university to Warangal, the Telangana government did not take any measures to establish another one in Adilabad. We also have to support those Adivasis who lost everything under the Polavaram project,” he said.

In the meantime, the MP also questioned why the Tribal Welfare Department did not file a petition when the Supreme Court scrapped the GO No 3 that ensured 100 per cent reservation to Adivasis for jobs in Agency areas. Bapu Rao pointed out that the State government has not yet issued pattas to those tribals who have been carrying out agriculture since forever.