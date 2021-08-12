RGIA Expansion work may finish by end of FY 2021-22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport has undertaken ‘expansion of passenger terminal building’ and ‘airside infrastructure’, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh, informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In his reply to KJ Alphons, he said that based on the demand, the concerned airport operators at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports have undertaken expansion work.

Official sources at RGIA informed that the work which was started more than a year back hit a roadblock due to the pandemic. “The work will hopefully complete by the end of this financial year. The work being undertaken includes an increase of stands from the current 17, aerobridges, and check-in counters. Had the pandemic not affected work, it would have been completed by now,” they informed Express.

“Expansion and development of airports including airports in metro cities is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) or the concerned airport operator from time to time depending on commercial viability, traffic demand, availability of land, etc. Issues of land available for expansion and development of airports are regularly taken up with the concerned stakeholders including State governments,” Singh said.

While Delhi is expanding Terminals one and three, along with the construction of the fourth runway, Chennai is reconstructing integrated terminal building and allied work, Kolkata is constructing Technical Block/ATC Tower and also hangars and airside capacity enhancement, while Bengaluru has undertaken construction of Terminal two, he said in a written reply.