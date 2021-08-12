Telangana High Court tells government to prevent crowding during Vinayaka Chaviti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to prepare a roadmap to face the possible resurgence of Covid-19 in the form of a third wave. A bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Seshasayana Reddy desired that the roadmap should be based on the positivity trend and how the Medical and Health Department is able to rise to the occasion.

The bench asked the government to ensure that there would be no overcrowding at temples on Vinayaka Chaviti and other festivals in view of the possible resurgence of Covid-19.

Information about the curbs that would be in place should be disseminated to the people in advance, it said. The department was asked to submit affidavits with details of serosurvey reports and those pertaining to meetings of the panel formed to rein in Covid-19.

The Medical and Health Department submitted reports on measures taken to control the virus.

The department said that so far 1.5 crore people had been vaccinated and that 75% of the vacant posts in the department had been filled. The High Court granted one week’s time to the government to take a decision on banning the immersion of Ganesh and Durga idols in Hussainsagar after the end of the 10-day Vinayaka Chaviti festivities.

When the government’s counsel sought time, the court asked him to covey the decision of the government before August 18.

As soon as the court began hearing a petition filed by advocate Mamidi Venumadhav in 2011, seeking a ban on immersion of idols in the lake, the State government’s counsel sought a week’s time, to which the court asked him to covey the government’s decision before August 18