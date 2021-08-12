STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Man keeps grandfather's body in fridge

A man kept his grandfather's body in a fridge at their house in Warangal district as he was allegedly not having money to perform his last rites.

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A man kept his grandfather's body in a fridge at their house in Warangal district as he was allegedly not having money to perform his last rites, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, aged between 92-95, had retired as a headmaster and was drawing pension and staying with his grandson while his other family members reside in Kamareddy district, they said.

On Thursday, some neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from the house.

Police found the body stuffed in the refrigerator, a senior police official told PTI.

"The man told police that his grandfather was bedridden and died of ill health recently. After the death, he had initially wrapped the body with a bedsheet and later kept the body in the fridge. He told police he did this as he was unable to perform the last rites as he did not have money," the official said.

Police are also investigating if the 23-year-old man hid his grandfather's body to ensure that his pension did not stop, the official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said there were no external injuries on the elderly man's body and he is suspected to have died around six days ago.

However, they were also verifying if he was given some poisonous substance.

As of now a case of suspicious death was registered, police added.

