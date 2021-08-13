42 startups selected for ‘Revv Up’ programme under Telangana AI Mission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 42 startups offering solutions using Artificial Intelligence have been selected for the first cohort of ‘Revv Up’ accelerator programme under Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission, which is supported by the NASSCOM.

The programme, which is expected to start this month, will enable AI startups in their growth-stage through a series of structured interventions so that they can scale their businesses with AI-based solutions.