Election Commission may declare Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll date in September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The schedule for the highly anticipated Huzurabad Assembly bypoll may not be announced anytime soon. Instead, the Election Commission of India (ECI), in all probability, may take a decision on it in September. The ECI on Thursday sought the views of all the political parties on campaigning for the elections in the wake of Covid-19, by August 30. The ECI noted that Covid-19 guidelines were not being followed during election campaigns in several States, and has already written letters in this matter to West Bengal, where bypolls are due.

In continuation to this, ECI secretary Ajay Kumar Verma on Thursday wrote letters to the presidents/ general secretaries of recognised national/State political parties, seeking their views on campaigning in the wake of Covid-19. “The Election Commission has issued several guidelines/instructions/ orders for campaigning during general election/ byelection in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. As you may be aware that several byelections and general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of five States are due in 2021- 22, the Commission has desired to seek the views of the political parties on the guidelines/instructions/ orders. It is requested that views and suggestions of your party may be furnished to the Commission latest by August 30 so that exhaustive guidelines in this matter may be prepared,” stated the letter written by the ECI secretary.

It may be mentioned here that when the ECI sought the views of the State government on conducting the biennial elections to the six vacant MLC seats of the Council, the State government wanted the election body to postpone the same in the wake of Covid-19. It remains to be seen how the ruling TRS will respond to the ECI’s letter regarding the bypoll in Huzurabad.