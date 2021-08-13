Hanamkonda, Warangal in Telangana to be new districts now

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: The long-cherished dream of residents of Warangal district became a reality on Thursday when the State government issued final notification for the reorganisation of the Urban and Rural districts into new Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. As per a Government Order (GO) issued Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hanamkonda district will consist of Hanamkonda and Parkal Revenue Divisions while Warangal district will comprise Narsampet and Warangal Revenue Divisions.

The Warangal district, with an area of 1805.37 sq km and a population of 8,93,715, will have 13 mandals — Warangal, Khila Warangal, Sangem, Geesugonda, Wardhannapet, Parvathagiri, Raiparthy, Narsampet, Chennaraopet, Nallabell, Duggondi, Khanapur and Nekkonda. Hanamkonda, with an area of 1688.75 sq. km and a population of 9,05744, will have 14 mandals — Hanamkonda, Khazipet, lnavolu, Hasanparthy, Velair, Dharmasagar, Elkathurthy, Bheemadevarapalli,Parkal, Kamalapur, Nadikuda, Damera, Athmakur and Shyampet.

As soon as the news emerged, people erupted in joy at several places both in Hanamkonda and Warangal with Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender and other people’s representatives of the ruling TRS party joining in the celebrations.