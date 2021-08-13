STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana asks Krishna river Board to stop Andhra from diverting Srisailam water

In a letter to the board, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar says Andhra Pradesh has been utilising more water than its earmarked share of 31.90 tmcft.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Through these illegal projects, Andhra has reportedly been utilising more water than its earmarked share of 31.90 tmcft in Krishna river from the Srisailam project.

Through these illegal projects, Andhra has reportedly been utilising more water than its earmarked share of 31.90 tmcft in Krishna river from the Srisailam project. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Thursday shot off another letter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) with a request to restrain Andhra Pradesh from diverting water from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir through three unauthorised projects. Muralidhar said that AP was diverting water from the escape channel from Banakacherla cross regulator by lifting water from Malyala pumping station of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and from Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme. “By way of these additional projects, which are illegal, AP is feeding the K-C canal ayacut,” the TS official said in his letter.

Through these illegal projects, AP has been utilising more water than its earmarked share of 31.90 tmcft in Krishna river from the Srisailam project, Muralidhar contended. The act of AP is in complete violation of the provisions of the Bachawat Tribunal, he told the KRMB chairman. The KC canal was originally conceived as a navigation canal from Tungabhadra river at Sunkesula anicut in 19th century but later the irrigation component was added to it. The KC canal is entitled to only 10 tmcft water, whereas the RDS has an allocation of 17.1 tmcft.

However, the erstwhile AP before KWDT-1 secured protection of 39.9 tmcft for the KC canal. “This is one of the many components of deliberate neglect of Telangana region in the then united AP. As such, Telangana is challenging the same before KWDT-2 requesting to restrain AP not to use more than 10 tmcft for KC canal. The KWDT-2 is seriously considering this aspect,” Muralidhar said in his letter.

Is KRMB chief impartial: Rajat

Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar on Thursday expressed serious doubts about the impartiality of the report of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which will be submitted to the National Green Tribunal on Friday. In a letter to the KRMB chairman on Thursday, Rajat Kumar said that AP irrigation officials including the Engineer-in-Chief and several chief engineers accompanied the KRMB team during its visit to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“We have personally requested KRMB to permit representatives from the Telangana Irrigation   Department to accompany the KRMB team during the field visit as we are the complainants. We would be in a better position to explain the points to be verified. The KRMB chairman refused to allow this request as the proposed inspection was to be done by a neutral body as per the directions of the Central government,” he said.

“Now, it is learnt that during the inspection, the Central team was accompanied by the ENC as well as CEs of AP and also interacted exhaustively with the team. It is reported in a section of the press that AP made a power-point presentation on Rayalaseema LIS. Under these circumstances, serious doubts are likely to arise about the impartiality of the team report to be furnished by KRMB as the action of permitting officers of one State may influence the report to be submitted by the team,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board KRMB Telangana Andhra Pradesh Krishna river water share Srisailam reservoir Tungabhadra river Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp