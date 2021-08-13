STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Try as much as you can, KCR will never trust you: BJP's Eatala to Telangana Minister Harish

Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender also made serious allegations against the TRS government over the financial situation of the State.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:01 AM

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender.

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Reacting to the critical comments made against him by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that the former is trying to be in good books of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but he will never be able to achieve a top position in the TRS party. Speaking to the media at BJP office in Jammikunta on Thursday, Rajender said: “Try as much as you can, KCR will never trust you. I know that and you too very well know that. Then why are you playing tricks in Huzurabad.”

Referring to the drinking water schemes, he said: “The government announced drinking water schemes but it failed to release any funds for these schemes.” “Several requests made to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao went in vain. The Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipal chairpersons have been running from pillar to post but their efforts too are going in vain,” he added. During the media conference, the former Minister also made serious allegations against the government over the financial situation of the State.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

“The State government is neck-deep in financial problems. It has no means to clear bills of contractors who have taken up various development works. Salaries of government employees too are being delayed,” he said. Criticising Harish Rao, he said: “Standing on Huzurabad soil, he is shedding crocodile tears and uttering deceitful words. People of Huzurabad will be affected by his words.

They will surely vote for the BJP, not TRS. So far I have been patient and didn’t make any personal remarks. But let me ask you how many hundreds of crores of rupees were spent in your constituency and how much was spent on me,” he said. Alleging there is no freedom for any Minister in the TRS party, he said that the phone of every minister, MLA and MLC is being tapped from Pragathi Bhavan.

